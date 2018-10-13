Buhari’s Visa ban on 50 Nigerians height of autocracy – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned the travel ban placed on 50 high-profile Nigerians by President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as “the height of autocracy, despotism, fascism and a plot to railroad Nigeria into a Banana republic.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Saturday ordered full implementation of Executive Order 6 (EO6). A number of enforcement procedures were consequently put in place which include travel ban on 50 high-profile Nigerians and monitoring of the financial transactions of these persons of interest.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the travel ban was imposed by the President, the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, called on all democrats across party lines to rise against the ban.

Ologbondiyan said PDP would formally respond to the issue.