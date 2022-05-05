Buhari’s visit: Broom sellers, others make brisk business in Ebonyi 

Traders, especially broom sellers in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital Thursday said they made brisk business, following the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

Buhari is on a two-day working visit to inaugurate some projects built by the state governor, David Umahi.

The two-day presidential visit is from May 5 to 6.

Some of the projects to inaugurate are the Ecumenical Centre, Sparido Tunnel, Shopping Mall, and International Market among others.

A visit to some markets and streets in the state revealed that there were price hikes in broom and foods.

Some of the traders, who spoke Thursday, said the visit was a welcome development for the state and their business.

Joy Onu, a seller at the International Market Abakaliki local government area, said the brooms were sold a N300 a bunch before the visit. (NAN)

