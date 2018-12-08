Buhari’s wife wants men to fight those ‘caging’ husband 

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha Buhari, has accused Nigerian men of allowing two or three unnamed persons to “cage” her husband, thereby limiting his ability to perform to the expectation of millions who voted him into office.

Mrs. Buhari said this at a national women leadership summit organised by a political group, Project 4+4 for Buhari & Osinbajo 2019, The Cable reported on Friday.

The video of the speech, which has elicited praise and criticisms online, was shared on Twitter by a user, ThankGod Ukachukwu.

Mrs. Buhari said “although over 15 million Nigerians voted for Buhari in 2015, only two or three persons have since taken control of the government.”

She said: “Our votes were over 15 million in the last elections, and after that only for us to be dominated by two people that hinders collective team work that we started, which is totally unacceptable.

“If 15.4 million people can bring in a government, and only for the government to be dominated by two people; where are the men of Nigeria? Where are the Nigerian men? What are you doing? Instead of them to come together and fight them, they kept visiting them one after the other, licking their shoes. I am sorry to use that word.”

Mrs. Buhari said it was unfortunate that people were only listing the achievements of the president in the fourth year of his government, when that should have been done in the first year.

She blamed the lack of team work.

“As we did not buy votes, we formed a government, the government that has overthrown an incumbent government for the first time in the history of Nigeria. After that, what we are expecting is team work; we had a bit of team work, but it wasn’t full.

“All the achievements that have been listed; for the past one month, people have been singing the songs of achievements, we would have achieved that within one year of the administration, but it happens that we are dragging it up to the fourth year.

“So, we believe in team work and we believe in government of inclusiveness. People should not relent, they should continue to fight, continue to talk against the few that dominated the government.”

