Building a 21st century varsity

Many Nigerian universities have been accused of not being listed high on reputable world ranking templates, despite the potentials of the country that is blessed with abundant human, material and financial resources. It is in view of this reality that many universities in the nation are striving hard to become leading citadels of learning in the world. To achieve this, is not a tea party, as it requires a lot of commitment and effort on the part of the government and other sectoral stakeholders.

Hence, this issue came to the front burner when a new chief executive assumed the mantle of leadership. This time around, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, Prof. Olusola Kehinde, has responded to this call by stating that his vision for the next five years is to build a 21st century university. He made this disclosure during his investiture as the 7th substantive vice-chancellor of the university, held at the Oluwafemi Balogun Ceremonial Building, inside the campus. The new vice-chancellor said the university was in dire need of positioning for the new trends in global education, if it must remain relevant in the global competition in research and innovation.

He said, “My vision for the next five years is simple and clear; it is to build a 21st century university. In quantifiable terms, we have a vision for FUNAAB to be among the top five universities in Nigeria, and among the top 100 in Africa over the next five years”. Prof. Kehinde stated that building a 21st century university involves raising the quality of administration, teaching, research, infrastructure and financing for the institution, adding that his administration would operate a pragmatic, inclusive, transparent and committed leadership guided by discipline and courage, while adhering strictly to the principle of rule of law and equity.

The don pledged to vigorously pursue opportunities for greater international visibility and ensure that academic and non-teaching staff continued to be part of the global-learning community, saying he would consolidate on the gains made by his predecessors by achieving high ranking on national and global league tables. Prof. Kehinde, however, called on members of the university community to join him in this noble cause, noting that the task of building a 21st century university may appear to be a tall dream, but it is achievable with their support. “We do not need new mandates, policies, or law for this things to happen, all that is needed is you, for together, we can conquer the obstacles on our collective march to build a 21st century university,” he said.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of FUNAAB, Alhaji Umar Ahmed, revealed that member of the council had perused and listened to the vision and mission goals of the new vice-chancellor, stressing that it is their belief that with the right peaceful atmosphere, harmonious relationship, cooperation, unity of purpose, and serene environment, Prof. Kehinde would raise the bar of excellence of the institution. He, therefore, called on members of the the university community and all stakeholders to work harmoniously with the new leadership in the institution to promote and exalt the university in all aspects of its operations to see the institution rising to become high in ranking, not only in Africa, but globally.

It would be recalled that the governing council of the institution, at its special meeting, approved the appointment of Prof. Kehinde. According to the Registrar and secretary to the governing council, Dr. ‘Bola Adekola. The appointment followed a keenly-contested competition for the position, as Prof. Kehinde emerged the best among the 14 candidates. A native of Gbagura, Abeokuta North Local Government Area, he was born on December 22, 1964. He attended the Abeokuta Grammar School, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta South LGA from 1976 to 1981 for his secondary education and later proceeded to the Ogun State Polytechnic, now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ojere, where he obtained his Higher School Certificate (HSC).

The vice-chancellor was awarded a Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Agricultural Biology, as well as a Doctor of Philosophy in Plant Breeding and Genetics from the University of Ibadan, in 1987, 1990 and 1994, respectively. He became an Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Plant Breeding and Science Technology, University of Agriculture, now FUNAAB in 1994. He rose through the ranks and is currently a Professor in the same department since October 1, 2007. Administratively, Prof. Kehinde was the Dean, College of Plant Science and Crop Production (COLPLANT), between 2009 and 2011.

In 2021, he became the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development) and later Acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution before becoming vice-chancellor. Prof. Kehinde belongs to several, reputable academic and professional bodies such as Fellow, Institute of Health and Safety, Canada; Fellow, Association of Applied Information Management Professionals (FAIMP); Fellow, Genetics Society of Nigeria; Member, African Crop Science Society; and Member, Horticultural Society of Nigeria, among others. In the next few months, it is hoped that the desired move to assume global recognition would start manifesting, if the promises made by the new helmsman is anything to count on.

