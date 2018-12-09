Building collapse: Death soars to 15 in Portharcourt

More bodies have been exhumed from the collapsed seven-storey building in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, bringing the death toll to 15.

On Tuesday, November 27, seven persons were brought out dead from the rubbles while 38 others were rescued by emergency workers.

Excavation work, however, continues to unearth persons or bodies from the rubbles of the building which collapsed on Friday, November 23

Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi during a condolence visit to Rivers State Governor Nysom Wike on Saturday expressed concern over the seeming lack of due diligence in the collapse of the building

He described the incident as tragic and made a donation of N5 million to the families of the deceased.

Governor Wike in response said although those who died cannot be brought back to life, there must be a penalty for infractions in the approval processes.

