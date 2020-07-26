Building collapse: FCTA to prosecute developer for manslaughter











The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has vowed to prosecute a developer and revoke the title of a building that collapsed Friday morning.

A middle aged man was allegedly killed in the collapsed building in Dawaki, Abuja.



Acting coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Abdulhamid Sulaiman on Sunday stated the position of the administration while speaking to journalists during a visit to the scene of the incidence.



Describing the incidence as “very painful and unfortunate”, Sulaiman stated that “The developer and his co-conspirators will be punished. I assure you, the FCTA is not going to tolerate it. They will be brought to book and we will recommend for possible revocation of this plot.”



He regretted that even though necessary preventive measures, including service of stop work notice by the department of Development Control at commencement of construction, the developer “Ignored it and continued to do this type of construction under lawlessness and impunity, and the result is this disaster.”



He said prosecution of the developer and revocation of the plot would also serve as a warning to other developers in the city, adding that: “We have directed Development Control to institute, strictly, their procedure: any developer issued stop work order that refuses to abide by it, we will withdraw his building g permit and approval, and possibly recommend, also the withdrawal of the title of the land.



“We have also directed the legal department to commence the process of prosecuting those who are responsible for this terrible offence.”