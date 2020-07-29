Building collapse: Tragedy averted as 40-year-old man escapes death in Kano

Tragedy was averted in the early hours of Wednesday when a 40-year-old man, Abdulrashid Danjuma, escaped death by the whiskers as he was rescued from one storey building which had collapsed in Kurna Dangawan Jingau street, Dala local government area of Kano state.

Blueprint gathered that all other occupants of the building had moved out before the incident occurred.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Muhammed, who confirmed the incident said the man, Danjuma was trapped in the building after which his men rescued him alive.

According to him, “We received a distress call from Kurna Fire Station at about 12:30am that there was a collapse of the building at Kurna Dangawan jingau street, Dala LGA.

“Upon receiving the information, we dispatched our rescue team to the scene of the incident and discovered that it was a one storey building that collapsed.

“One person, Abdulrashid Danjuma, trapped in the building collapsed. Victim was rescued alive with minor injuries and taken to Rukayya Hospital,” Muhammed said.