Building institute seeks Abuja markets management’s support to curb fire incidents

The Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute has pledged to collaborate with Abuja Markets Management Limited in an effort to curb the growing case of fire disaster in markets and shopping facilities across the country.

The Head, Fire and Safety section, Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) Surveyor Longtau Pirmak gave the hint while leading a team from NBBRI on a courtesy visit to Abuja Markets Management Limited.

Mr. Pirmak explained that Abuja Markets Management Limited was selected as a critical stakeholder in NBRRI’s search for solution to the unending menace of market fire disaster considering its regulatory roles in Market Management and the numerous markets under its control in the FCT.

According to him, NBRRI is organising a two- day workshop on Fire Safety Management in Nigerian Markets between 8th and 9th of February 2022 with a view to providing pragmatic solutions to the menace of fire occurrences in markets across the country.

Having gone round the country to carry out fire safety audits on Nigerian Markets, Mr. Pirmak said that NBBRI felt a need to have a stakeholders ‘meeting/ workshop to intimate them of some of the findings and to jointly come up with steps that would mitigate against future occurrence.