BUK gets new senate building

The Minster of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, on Thursday inaugurated a new senate building at Bayero University, Kano, named after Prof. Adamu Abubakar Rasheed, the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

A press statement issued in Kano Friday indicated that the new structure was constructed by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Rasheed was the ninth vice-chancellor from 2010 to 2015.

Speaking at the occasion, the minister called on the incoming vice-chancellor, Prof. Sagir Abbas, to sustain the tempo of development in the university.

He said, “The new senate building should be a big challenge to the new administration to sustain the current tempo of development in the university.”

Adamu, represented by the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, commended the university for establishing a number of purposeful research centres for conducting researches into various fields of studies for the development of the country.

“It is worthy to note that research centres that are purposeful are springing up in the university which should be commended as they will go a long way in promoting research for the development of the country.

“The university has maintained the tradition it is known for; being at peace as there are no quarrels between or among the former VCs and sitting VC unlike what is happening in other universities.” Earlier, in his remarks, the Prof. Rasheed commended the TETFund for the new building and the BUK management for naming the edifice after him.