BUK lauds FG’s initiatives on research, innovation

Vice Chancellor Bayero University Kano, Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas, has commended the federal government for introducing a special programme that will boost the economy through research and innovation in joint partnership between the academia and industry.

The VC spoke in Kano on Monday during an interactive session between members of the university community and the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonna Onu, who visited the university as part of the sensitisation of the members of the academia on the new policy framework.

Adamu noted that the university is very much ready for the programme which he described as a good policy that would launch Nigeria into the comity of developed nations if implemented judiciously and with adequate funding.

According to him, Nigeria had all it takes to prosper and grow, but poor funding and lack of political will and commitment from various stakeholders has been the major problem that usually crippled a well conceptualise policy and programme.

The VC disclosed that BUK had established many research centres, pointing out that given adequate funding, it would certainly help in producing excellent research work that will help in bailing the society out of its quagmire.

Earlier, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Onu said the purpose of his visit was to interact with members of the university community to explain the policy frame work of the new initiative.

Dr. Onu noted that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari was very much concerned about the future development of the country, this informed the adoption of the National Science, Technology and Innovation Roadmap (NSTIR 2017-2030). He disclosed that the policy aimed at accelerating Nigeria’s economic growth and sustainable development.

During the meeting, Vice Chancellor of Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Professor Shehu Alhaji Musa and his counterpart from Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Professor Mukhtar Atiku Kurawa said the initiative is a welcome development which must be fully supported by all and sundry.