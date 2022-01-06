BUK to host Inter Bankers games

Arrangements are in top gear toward the success of hosting of the maiden edition of inter-bankers games scheduled to hold between February and March, 2022.

The Chairman of Chartered Institute of Bankers, Kano chapter, Alhaji Aliyu Wada Nas stated this while shedding more light on the proposed games.

Wada Nas explained that based on the demands from various banks across the state on the need to expand the competition apart from soccer event to six more other games.

The chairman pointed out that so far the organisers have been working round the clock to ensure the success of the games.

Wada Nas said the games expected to be completed include tennis, table tennis, badminton, squash, basketball among others.

He said all games would be play at Bayero University Kano old and new site facilities, expressed gratitude to the university’s vice Chancellor, Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas for approving the usage of it facilities.

The chairman then appealed to the participant teams to give the organisers all maximum support and cooperation towards a hitch free games.

On the sponsorship drive, he said efforts have been intensified to scout for sponsors in order to actualise it set objectives.

It would be recalled that inter bankers soccer competition has been organised for over one decades in Kano state and decided to expand it to other events.

