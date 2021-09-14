Bulls end bears’ run as market gains N3bn

Activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange closed northward, appreciating by N3 billion.

Specifically, Market Capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.015 per cent to N20.278 trillion from N20.275 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also increased by 4.88 basis points to 38920.50 points from 38915.62points traded on Monday.

Investors traded 228.479 million shares valued at N1.878 billion in 3376 deals against 201.103 million shares worth N2.526 billion in 3340 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed that UPDC led the gainers table during the day, appreciating by 9.93 per cent to N1.66 , Academy Press followed with a gain of 8.33 per cent to N0.39, Courtvellle Business Solutions gained 7.41 per cent to N0.29, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc added 3.88 per cent to N2.14.

On the contrary, Sovereign Trust Insurance recorded the highest loss, declining by 7.41 per cent to N0.25, UPL trailed with a loss of 6.42 per cent to N1.02, Regal Insurance fell by 6.25 per cent to N0.45 , UAC of Nigeria down by 4.85 per cent to N9.80, Chams Plc fell by 4.55 per cent to N0.21 kobo.

The result further showed that

Wema Bank Plc was the toast of investors for the day accounting for 46.760 million shares cost N35.973 million, Access Bank followed with a account of 28.239 million shares valued at N263.494 million, United Bank for Africa sold a total of 17.767 million shares cost N135.078 million, Mutual Benefits Assurance traded 17.243 million shares cost N4.879 million Fidelity Bank exchanged 14.799 million shares valued at N36.065 million.