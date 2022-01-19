Bulls return as equity market gains N138bn

Transactions on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) yesterday returned to positive direction, increasing by N138 billion to N24.059 trillion.

Specifically,market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.58 per cent to N24.059 trillion from N23.921 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also grew by 256.23 basis points to 44655.89 points from 44399.66 points recorded on Moday.

Investors traded 235.233 million shares valued at N1.918 billion in 4151 deals against 214.315 million shares cost N2.688 billion in 4410 deals.

An analysis of the investment for the day Skyways Aviation Nigeria led gainers table during the day, gaining 10.00 per cent to N5.83 , Courtvellle Business Solutions followed with a gain of 8.57 per cent to N0.38, FTNCocoa gained 8.33 per cent to N0.39,: Dangote Sugar Refinery gained 7.35 per cent to N18.25, Berger Paint increased by 5.84 per cent to N8.15.

NEM Insurance topped losers chart during the day, declining by 8.33 per cent to N3.63, SunuAssurance trailed with a loss of 5.88 per cent to N0.32, Regal Insurance fell by 4.26 per cent to N0.45, Sovereign Trust Insurance down by 4.00 per cent to N0.24, Wapic Insurance down by 3.92 per cent to N0.49.

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria was the toast of investors during the day, exchanging 38.105 million shares valued at N40.126 million, GTCO Plc followed account of 18.730 million shares cost N476.489 million, Jaiz Bank traded 14.987 million shares valued at N9.819 million, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated sold a total of 14.493 million shares cost N126.544. FBNHoldings exchanged 13.419 million shares cost N161.060 million.