Bulls return as equity market gains N36bn

Transactions on the floor of Nigerian Exchange yesterday returned to bullish trend, appreciating by N36 billion as investors awaits companies announcement for payment for interim dividend.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities up by 0.36 billion to N20.451 trillion from N20.415 trillion reported the previous day.

The Nigerian Exchange All Share Index also appreciated by 68.01 basis points to 39252.19 points from 39184.18 points traded on Wednesday.

Investors bought shares worth 262.136 million shares valued at N1.998 billion in 3955 deals against 169.297 million shares worth N1.424 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 3449 deals.

A review of the investment showed that that Chams Plc led gainers table during the day appreciating by 4.76 per cent to N0.22 , Prestige Insurance followed with a gain of 4.35 per cent to N0.48 Wema Bank Plc gained 3.66 per cent to N0.85, Mansard Insurance increased by 3.49 per cent to N0.89 , Julius Berger added 2.97 per cent to N26.00.

On the contrary, Unity Bank recorded the highest loss for the day, shedding 8.62 per cent to N0.53, Oando Plc trsiled with a loss of 7.03 per cent to N4.10, Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) fell by 6.54 per cent to N5.00, FTN Cocoa down down by 5.77 per cent to N0.49, Honey Well Flour declined by 4.88 per cent to M3.90.