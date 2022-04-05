Bulls return as stock market gains N49bn

The nation’s domestic equity yesterday returned to bullish trend , gaining N49 billion, even as investors wait to reap their returns on investments.

Market capitalisation of listed equities yesterday gained 0.19 per cent to N25.218 trillion from N25.169 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 87.52 basis points to 46777.37 points from 46687.85 points traded on Monday. Investors exchanged 257.413 million shares valued at N2.342 billion in 4410 deals against 219.495 million shares cost N1.930 billion in 5168 deals.

An analysis of the transactions for the day showed that Meyer Paint led gainers table during the day,gaining 8.86 per cent to N0.86 , Regal Insurance followed with a gain of 7.14 per cent to N0.30, FTN Cocoa gained 6.45 per cent to N0.33, Cutix Plc added 5.85 per cent to N2.17, Caverton added 5.56 per cent to N1.33.