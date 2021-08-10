Bulls returns as equity market gains N317bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) yesterday closed northward as the two market indicators appreciated by 1.6 per cent.

Market capitalisation of listed equities increased by N317 billion to N30.411 trillion from N20.094 trillion reported on Monday.

The NGX All Share Index also went up by 609.36 basis points to 39176.62 points from 38567.26 point recorded the previous day.

Volume of trading also increased by 279.579 basis points or 143.4 per cent, showing that more investors have rekindled interest in equity market

Specifically, Investors traded 474.528 million shares valued at N3.982 billion in 4161 deals against 194.949 million shares worth 1.014 billion exchanged in 3830 deals.

A review of transactions for the day showed that Airtel Africa led gainers table during the day, appreciating by 10 per cent to N715.00, Unity Bank followed with gain of 7.14 per cent to N0.60 kobo, Veritas Kapital incresed by 4.35 per cent to N0.24 kobo, Courteville Business Solution added 4.17 per cent to close at N0.25 kobo, Caverton gained 3.89 per cent to N1.87 kobo.