Buni and APC national leadership



We need to believe the fact that “success is not final, failure is not fatal; it’s the courage to continue that counts”.

There is an assertion that “Time does not change people, time reveals the real face of people” and my belief is that, excellent work must always be recognised and differentiated as such; while high performers are intrinsically motivated by doing excellent work and producing something that impresses others.

When that credit is not given, over time they will redirect their effort and contributions towards work that does meet that need for high achievement and that’s why I was not surprised with the question, “why was Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state honoured as ‘National Politician of the Year’ by Blueprint Newspapers?”

I’m making this statement because it’s a year now, the All Progressives Congress (APC) appointed Buni as its Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Committee Chairman.



On June 25, 2020, the governor was appointed and he promised to carry all tendencies along in order to restore peace to the party.

This was after reminding journalists that he was a two-time national secretary of the party, and he knows the party very well and assured every APC member that they’ll do justice to everyone because he has a capable team.

He said: “I am a team player and I am here to manage crisis and if you do not manage crisis, crisis will manage you so without justice there will be no peace. So I am ready to do justice to every APC member”.



It was also amazing that Buni went to the secretariat in company of some APC governors including Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Sani Bello (Niger), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Gboyega Oyetola (Osun). This is something unusual among our politicians considering the political issues and this has clearly pictured that Buni is someone that is friendly and embraced by all.

Subsequently, APC caucus reappointed Mai Mala Buni as caretaker national chairman for six months.

We must say that the man Mai Mala Buni is unique amongst today’s politicians and quite diplomatic; he is not lagging in consultation and finding out remedy.



It’s, indeed, one of the qualities of a leader to embrace indifferences, end the blame game and eschew bitterness,and, of course, be tolerant. There’s no doubt to the assertion that this is what the Governor Buni is doing to silence his critics.

Permit me to say that, Buni is an expert when it comes to conflict resolution. We cannot deny the fact that since assumption of office as Caretaker National Chairman of the APC, he has managed crises and also silenced its members from being critics.

The decamping of Cross River state Governor, Ben Ayade, Ebonyi state Governor, Dave Umahi, former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Senator Ishaku Abbo of Adamawa state and the likes is a great sign that Buni will manage Nigeria well as we all know that he is good in convincing people and he has listening ears to worthy advice, suggestions. These qualities will help him in promoting peace and unity of the country.



Mai Mala Buni’s uniqueness in conflict resolution has turned Yobe state to a one party system and ended the internal crisis in his party. It’s obvious that anybody who will eschew bitterness and rumour mongering will definitely succeed in running the affairs of his administration and there’s no doubt he is unique in negotiation, mediation, mediation-arbitration, diplomacy and creative peace builder.

When the governor was appointed as the acting chairman of the ruling party, many people thought that he will abandon his state and concentrate on the affairs of the party. But, I’m happy to say that the governor has so far completed many capital projects in his state and others are ongoing that are numerous to mention.



Meanwhile, I urge Your Excellency to be proud of the fact that you have the power to rise above any situation and deliver the best results no matter the circumstances, because you have demonstrated your competency.

To be honest, I don’t know how you manage to do such a good job every single time considering your huge tasks and tight schedules.

The way you handled the office and your kind leadership showed resilience, experience, knowledge, and critical thinking. I would love to get your perspective in my career.

May you reach the apex of your political career.

Abdulmumin Kolo Gulani,Damaturu, Yobe state