Buni, APC crisis and Nigeria’s democracy

For the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which came to power under the pretext of change mantra, to get enmeshed in leadership crisis makes one confused as to when our political parties will get it right. Since Nigeria’s return to democratic governance in 1999, political parties, which should serve as platforms for power acquisition among politicians, have derailed from their constitutional mandate.

While leadership crisis in political parties is not new to Nigerians, it has become inimical to the growth and development of Nigeria’s democracy. During the 16 years of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in power, Nigerians witnessed how the once boastful largest party in Africa became synonymous to crises.



From the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo to Goodluck Jonathan, national chairmen were sacked to ensure the party structure was firmly in control of some vested interests. The frequent change of leadership did not bring any positive development to the party. In fact, the festering crisis which engulfed the party lingered until it lost elections in 2015. Now, it is history!

With the APC at the helm of affairs, Nigerians expected that the era of intrigues will be over. Political analysts assume the ruling party will learn a lesson from the political miscalculation that consumed the PDP. However, within its seven years on the saddle, APC has changed two national chairman.

The ouster of Adams Oshiomhole in June 2020 paved the way for the nomination of Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state as chairman, extraordinary planning convention committee to conduct national convention within six months. This development is the genesis of the current crisis.

Governor Buni, instead of organising the convention as directed within stipulated time was seen galivanting from one state to another. He kept playing politics with the party. Buni was obsessed with opposition politicians defecting to the ruling party. While Buni can cite the defection of some governors and senators as his achievement, his failure to organise a convention as scheduled is one of his greatest undoing.

It is unarguable that the postponement of the February 26 convention had upset many APC governors. The toying with the party’s future by Buni and his co-travellers necessitated some governors to seek Mr President’s intervention. President Muhammadu Buhari, without hesitation, dismissed Buni who was in Dubai for medical attention and directed him to hand over the mantle to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state.

Despite the assurance of March 26, for the party convention, it is not yet uhuru for the ruling party. The electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected a letter of invitation sent by the APC interim head, Sani Bello, to attend its emergency meeting.

The APC letter, dated March 9, was signed by the controversially appointed chairman of the party, Governor Bello, requesting the commission’s presence at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The INEC, in its response, rejected the invitation on the ground that the letter of invitation was not signed by the dismissed chairman, Mala Buni, and the party’s national secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, as required by law.

The commission drew attention to the fact that the notice for the meeting was not signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the CECPC contrary to the provision of Article 1.1.3 of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Party Operations (2018).

Furthermore, the APC is reminded of the provision in Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 which requires at least 21 days’ notice of any convention, congress, conference, or meeting convened for the purpose of merger and electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any elective office,” the commission noted in the letter.

There is no gainsaying the fact that INEC’s position will aggravate the crisis in the ruling party and put the much anticipated March 26 national convention in the balance. Until Buni returns and takes over the party, APC may have to extend its convention date again.

Besides, there are strong indications that the party will have to contend with many court orders, arising from the parallel state congresses in which two separate party executive emerged in some states. This will pose a serious threat to the March 26 convention.

As regards all the lingering crises, the APC should have itself to blame. It has allowed Buni to have his way and wreak havoc before it stopped him. With the 2023 general elections fast approaching, will the party be able to overcome its numerous challenges?

Ibrahim Mustapha,Pambegua, Kaduna state08169056963