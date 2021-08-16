Buni, APC govs pay condolence visit to Abiodun over father’s death

The Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe state Governor, has led governors of Jigawa and Kebbi states along with other high powered personalities to condole with governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state over his father’s death.

In a statement released by his spokesman, Mamman Mohammed in Abuja, the Chairman APC CECPC who was in Abeokuta yo commiserate with governor Abiodun, described the death of Pa Emmanuel Abiodun as a sad and great loss.

He said the death of the retired teacher came at a time when his wise counselling was in great need.

“It is very sad loosing Pa Emmanuel Abiodun at this moment but, it is also consoling that he lived a very fulfilled life.

“He was an apostle of a united Nigeria and will be remembered for his wise counselling.

“His death was not only a loss to the family but also to Ogun state, Nigeria and humanity.”

Buni prayed God to grant the family, government and people of Ogun state the fortitude to bear the huge and irreparable loss.

The Chairman urged the people of the state to rally round their Governor at this challenging moment of losing a very dear person to his life.

The statement said some APC stalwarts in the state also accompanied the delegation.