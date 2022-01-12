Buni, APC mourn ex-Oyo gov Akala



The All Progressives Congress (APC) said it has received with sorrow the death of Otumba Alao Akala, former governor of Oyo state and a chieftain in the state.

A statement personally signed Wednesday in Abuja by the chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, described the late Akala as “a man of the people who increased the fortunes of the party in Oyo state and Nigeria.

“It is with grief and sorrow that we lost His Excellency Alao Akala at this moment of our national life.

“The late Governor was a national political asset that was sought after by all political parties.

“It is saddening that we lost this asset at a time when we commence the process to our next general election.

“On behalf of the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and members of the party, l pray God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

“I also condole the Alao Akala family, the government and people of Oyo State over this huge loss.”

