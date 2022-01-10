Buni approves use of motorcycle in 10 Yobe LGAs

Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni has Monday approved the use of Motorcycles in 10 out of the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of yobe state.

The LGAs includes, Machina, Nguru, karasuwa,Bade, Yusufari and Jakusko.

Other are, Fika,Patiskum,Nangere and Fune local government areas respectively.

Governor Buni announced this while at the palace of Emir of Nguru, Alhaji Mai Mustapha Ibn Kyari to sympathize with him over the recent fire outbreak that razed the Nguru market.

“Allowing residents to used Motorcycles was part of our electioneering campaign promises in the state,” Buni said

It could be recalled that motorcycles was ban in yobe state during the peak of insurgency last by a former govenor of the state Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam

Related

No tags for this post.