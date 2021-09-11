Buni assures on completion of all ongoing projects

Yobe state governor and the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, Friday inspected the ongoing 40km Gujba-Ngalda road awarded under the Multi-Sectorial Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) in Yobe state.

The governor said although the pace of work on the project had been slowed down by insurgency attacks on the company handling the project, progress is being made.

He directed the contractors to engage more equipment and personnel to facilitate its completion.

“This is very important because,the more the delay,the more the escalation of price of materials which will attract avoidable variations of the contract” he warned.

Buni stated that his administration remains committed to complete all ongoing projects and put them to use for the benefit of the people of the state.

He Commended the North East Development Commission (NEDC) for taking over the construction of the 54km Mutai-Ngalda portion of the road.

“I’m happy the Managing director NEDC is here and he assured us of the commencement of the Wagir-Mutai-Ngalda road.This is quite encouraging.

“Of course we have to thank Mr President for establishing the North East Development Commission (NEDC) and what he has been doing to ensure that we rebuild the northeast,” he said.

The managing-director of NEDC Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, said the execution of the 54km portion of the project was in consonance with the NEDC’s programme of providing infrastructural of the people.