Buni assures people with disabilities of support in collection of data for FG Covid-19 palliative, others

Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni has assured people living with disabilities in the state of his administration’s support collection of their data, in order for them to benefit from federal government’s Covid-19 palliatives and other support.

A statement signed by the Governor’s Director press and Media Affairs Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, said the governor gave the assurance when he was presented with a letter from the National Commission for persons with Disabilities by the state coordinator comrade Mohammad Abba Disa.

He said Governor Buni appealed to all members to participate actively for a successful conduct of the exercise.

“You are advised to cooperate, Support and take advantage not this exercise to ensure its success in the state .

“This an opportunity for you to benefit from the Federal government palliative which you should make good use of ,in the interest of all members.”He said

Mohammed informed the governor that the National Commission for persons with Disabilities would commence the data collection exercise on Thursday 12th, August 2021 in all the 17 Local government areas in the state.

The Coordinator explained that the exercise is to capture the list of persons with disabilities in the state to benefit from the Covid-19 palliative of the Federal government and other subsequent support.

He also appealed to people with disabilities in the state to participate in the exercise to be captured.

Mohammed said the data collection would be used as record for use on distribution of palliative now and in the future.

“When completed only those who are captured will be considered in distribution of support from the state and Federal governments.