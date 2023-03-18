Buni casts vote, overwhelmed with turnout, peaceful conduct in Yobe

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has said he is overwhelmed by large voter turnout and the manner in which the electorates are conducting themselves across the state.

Governor Buni made this known shortly after casting his vote at Bulturam Yerimari Polling Unit- 004 in his hometown Buni-Gari, in Gujba Local Government.

He expressed satisfaction with reports on peaceful conducts of the election in other parts of the state.

The governor urged politicians, political parties, traditional rulers and parents to caution their wards and supporters to shun violence and thuggery during and after the elections.

Buni further commended Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the security agencies for ensuring peaceful conduct of the election without hindrances.

