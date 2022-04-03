Buni commiserates as Yobe mosque under construction collapses, kills 4  





Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni Saturday commiserated with the victims of Machina mosque collapse, pledging to assist the victims as well as complete the mosque.



The mosque under construction on the Nguru-Machina road in Nguru local government area of Yobe state, collapsed last Thursday, killing four persons and trapping 31others.



Governor Buni, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Idi Barde Gubana, described the incident as unfortunate and shocking, especially coming at a time like this.



He commiserated with the families, who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident and prayed that Allah would comfort them on the irreparable loss.



Buni assured on the completion of the mosque and urged victims to continue to pray for the state and the nation in general.



Briefing the governor at the site earlier, owner of the mosque, Khalifa Fatihu Shiekh Gibirima, explained that he initiated the mosque with the support of the community and Muslim ummah to construct a befitting Jumma’a mosque and Islamic centre in memory of late Sheikh Mohammad Gibirima.



He said the mosque has been under construction for over four years but the dome suddenly collapsed during construction and instantly kill four workers while 30 others had been rescued from the rubble.



Khalifa Fatihu Shiek Gibirima commended the Yobe state government for their show of concern and empathy.

