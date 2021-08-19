Buni condoles with former Yobe gov. Ibrahim over demise of daughter

Yobe state Governor and Chiarman APC caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee,Mai Mala Buni, has condoled with a former Governor Bukar Abba Ibrahim over the loss of his daughter, Aisha Bukar Abba.

Director General press and Media Affairs to the governor Mamman Mohammed in a statement Wednesday, said Buni was at the Maitama residence of Ibrahim to condoled with him and his family.

He said although it is painful losing a loved it is the will of Allah and as Muslims, we must submit and accept the will of our creator the Almighty.

The governor prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the short comings of the deceased and grant her Aljannatul Firdaus.

He also prayed to God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Aisha , a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),died in Cairo, Egypt at the age of 42 years following delivery complications.

Aisha was survived by her parents, husband and an eight months old daughter.