Buni donates cows, rams to Yobe correctional centres

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has allocated four cows and a ram to the state command of the Nigerian Correctional Service to enable the staff enjoy this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This was contained in a statement issued by Permanent Secretary Protocol, Zannah Ali Ibrahim Miam and made available to Blueprint Thursday.

He said the cows are for staff and inmates of the custodial and non-custodial centres of the command.

The statement said similar gesture has been made to the Medium Security Custodial Centre Potiskum, Gashua Custodial Centre, Nguru Custodial Centre, State Command Headquarters Office and Controller, respectively.

The Controller of Corrections, Yobe Command, Alhaji Isa Sabo Kashuri, thanked Governor Buni for the gesture and assured him of the peaceful conduct of the festival.