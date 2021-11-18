Buni flags off N9bn road projects, commissions township road, others

As part of the activities marking the commemoration of the World Pre-matured Day, Governor Mai Mala Buni on Wednesday commissioned a new born critical care unit in Gashua specialist hospital.

At the event, Buni reiterated that Health care delivery is on the front lane of his administration. He assured of its continued upliftment.

He said as part of efforts to uplift the health status of the citizens in Yobe state, his administration introduced some measures which include establishment and upgrading of primary Health Care Centres, reequipping of secondary and tertiary health care centres among others and this has begun yielding positive results.

He said, “newborns are very special creatures that need high level of care and treatments due to their peculiarities such as prematurity and low birth waves.”

He also flagged off the construction of 10 km road with the total contract of N2.1 billion, linking chumbusko-Tagali communities of Karasuwa and Bade local government area, 30km road linking Balanguwa-Kumagannam with the total contract sum of N6.9 billion to be completion in 12 months.

Governor Buni stated that the construction of the road was a fulfillment of his desire to bring the dividend of democracy to the people.

“I’m optimistic that the road projects will stimulate economic activities, facilitate easy movement of goods and services, enhance commercial, trade and create more employment opportunities to the benefitting communities and others,” said Buni.

Related

No tags for this post.