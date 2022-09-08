Buni flags off distribution of 2.2m insecticide treated nets to Yobe households

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state Thursday flagged-off the distribution of over 2.2m free insecticide treated net to be distributed across the 17 local government areas of the state.

Governor Buni said it is part of efforts to free people of the state from mosquito bites, especially at night, aimed at safeguarding the lives of citizens from the scourge of malaria disease.

Represented by his deputy, Alhaji Idi Barde Gubana, Buni stated that the programme was initiated by the Yobe state government in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health through the National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP) with support from the World Bank and Roll Back Malaria partners, in distribution of free insecticidal treated nets to households in all the 17 local government areas of the state.

Buni noted that it is part of the state administration’s determination to accelerate drives in line with the federal government’s agenda towards achieving the set goals of eliminating malaria in Nigeria.

“I wish to stress that considering the enormous support rendered by network of development partners, coupled with the involvement and participation of relevant stakeholders, particularly the benefiting communities, significant steps would be evolved in entrenching healthy culture and successful elimination of malaria in our state,” the governor said.

He urged district heads and other traditional and community leaders as well as the religious leaders and Faith Based Organisations to cooperate with the officials of the state health institutions and support the noble initiative of spreading the free insecticide treated nets in order to instill in the people and communities a sustainable and effective culture towards promoting ownership and usage of the nets.

