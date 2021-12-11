Buni flags off mass vaccination campaign in Yobe

Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni, Friday, flagged off mass vaccination campaign against coronavirus infection.

The event took place in Damaturu, the state capital.

Represented by his deputy Idi Barde Gubana who is the state chairman committee on prevention and control of covid-19, the governor said the event was part of the National bold steps taken by the federal government under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and it’s implementing partners to rapidly increase the number of fully vaccinated eligible population in Nigeria.

Governor Buni said, “The spread of covid -19 pandemic has been generating concern around the world and in response to its fatal attacks, the Yobe state government Immediately inaugurated the state task force on covid-19 and procured covid-19 medical consumables, established a testing center at Yobe state specialist hospital Damaturu, constructed four Isolation centers in Damaturu, Potiskum and Gaidam local govt areas respectively.

“Similarly, the state government has trained medical personnel and procured two brand new Hilux to strengthen surveillance and risk communication activities.

“To achieve this in the health care delivery, yobe goverment would not rest on its oars in providing at least one functional health facility in each of the 178 electoral words of the state.

“I want to assure you that vaccination is one of the powerful tools that will bring the pandemic under control.”

Earlier, In his opening remarks, the commissioner for health and human services, Dr. Mohammed Lawan Gana, said so far, over 64,000 eligible population of 18 years and above have been fully vaccinated with either moderna or astra-zeneca vaccine across the state as at December 8, 2021.

Dr. Gana informed the gathering that recently the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended that all countries should vaccinate at least 50% of their population by the end of December 2021 in a bid to curb the pandemic.