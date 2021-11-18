Buni has returned APC to winning ways – National Directors

Departmental Directors at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat in birthday tributes to Governor Mai Mala Buni described the Caretaker Chairman as an iconic leader who has returned the party to winning ways.

In a statement signed Thursday in Abuja, APC national directors comprises of Director of Administration – Alh. Abubakar Suleiman; Director of Publicity – Salisu Na’inna Dambatta; Director of Organisation – Prof. Ussiju Medaner; Director of Welfare – Dr. Anietie Ofong; Director of Finance – Abubakar Suleiman and Director of Research, Planning and Strategy – Barr. Barth Ugwoke.



The statement said: “We celebrate a humane leader, peacemaker and astute administrator who has taken the APC to truly enviable heights.



“We are solidly behind Your Excellency as you achieve the important mandate of the APC Caretaker Committee by repositioning the party and ensuring peace, unity, fairness, equity, justice, inclusiveness and internal democracy in the APC family of over 40 million. Under Your Excellency’s leadership, APC has truly rebounded as the most formidable political party in the country.



“We pray for Your Excellency’s continued good health, political sagacity and wisdom in the service of our great party, the good people of Yobe state and humanity.” The statement read.

