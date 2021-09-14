Buni inaugurates 13-member Education Council

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has inaugurated a 13-member State Education Council, as part of his administration’s efforts to revitalise basic and post basic education sector in the state.

Buni stated this at the inauguration of the Council on Monday in Damatruru.

He listed terms of reference of the council to include among others “To keep the state basic and secondary education under review and to direct desirable actions by relevant institutional units, such as Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“To provide unfettered political will to implement the framework for the realisation of basic and secondary Education.

“To facilitate institutional cooperation through coordination of issues relating to basic and secondary education amongst MDA.

“To support inter-agency cooperation on education related issues through development of common positions on matters of common concern and cooperation in the implementation of education conventions at National and International levels.

“To encourage mechanisms that will promote best practices in Basic and Secondary education policy reforms and education management and also assist in delivery of national, multilateral, bilateral and official development assistance (ODA) programmes.”

According to the governor, the council will develop political strategies for arresting the state of crisis in basic and secondary education in the state.