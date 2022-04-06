Buni inaugurates 20 buses for Yobe mass transit





Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni has Tuesday inaugurated 20 brand new 18 seater Toyota Hiace buses for Yobe Transport Corporation and for the State Road Traffic Management Agency (YOROTA)

Speaking before the inauguration of the buses at Government House Damaturu, Governor Mai Mala Buni said, the occasion reiterates the commitment of his administration towards enhancing an affordable public transport and well being of Yobe people.

He noted that,” it is also a step geared towards ensuring safety on the state roads among others.

“Yobe Line Buses were procured from Westwood Motors Limited through a none interest contract financing at the total cost of five hundred and thirty six Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty Four Thousand, Four Hundred and Thirty Seven Naira, Fifty Kobo(536,954,437,50)with Value Added Tax inclusive.”

The Governor thanked Westwood Motors for partnering with Yobe state Government in its post insurgency recovery drive, calling on other Non- Governmental organizations to emulate them.

He also advises the management YOROTA to use the equipment procured to them properly for the benefits of the state.

Earlier in his address, the Commissioner for Transport and Energy Abdullahi Usman Kukuwa appreciated the gesture.

Blueprint learnt that two hundred and fifty Marshals were also inaugurated for Yobe State Road Traffic Management Agency.