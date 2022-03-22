Buni inaugurates Yobe APC executive members



Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni and national chairman and All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has Monday inaugurated the newly elected state executive members of the party. He charged them to be diligent in the discharge of thier duties and work for the success of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the WAWA hall of Government House Damaturu.

The Yobe state Chief Judge, justice G K . kaigama, represented by the Chief Magistrate, Adamu Mohammad Jajere, administered the oath of office on the 36 APC state executive members.The Governor who was represented by his Deputy Alhaji Idi Barde Gubana, admonished the newly elected officers of the party to work together in unity.

Buni urged the new officials “to carry everyone along for the progress of the party. They should ensure unity, mutual respect and fairness for all members in the primary election to be conducted in due course.”

Governor appealed to the party to ensure that the party wins all the election in line with the provisions of the electoral act to enable the party continue to steer the affairs of Yobe and country to meet the yearning and aspiration of the people.

In his vote of thanks the state party chairman, mohammed Gadaka , assured that the Executives would put collective interest above personal interest and give avery member his or her dues.

Gadaka thanks the Yobe state APC critical stakeholders, loyalist and supporters for electing him as the party chairman, assured to justify the confidence repose in him and his Executive members.

The officers were elected unopposed by a affirmation of the accredited delegates from the 17 local government areas of the state under the supervision of the independent National electoral commission INEC.

The former treasurer of the party Mohammad Gadaka was elected as the chairman of the party and other Executives.