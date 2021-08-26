Buni lauds troops for repelling Boko Haram attack in Babbangida

Yobe state governor Mai Mala Buni has commended the Nigerian Army and other cecurity agencies for repelling the attempted attack on Babbangida town, the headquarters of Tarmuwa local government council on Wednesday.

A statement by Director General press and media affairs Alhaji Mamman Mohammed said, the bravery exhibited by the combatant soldiers in defeating the terrorists forced them to retreat back into the bush.

“We are proud of our gallant troops who have shown great patriotisms and superior fire power to deal with the terrorists.

“your resilience, bravery and gallantry made us all proud,the government and people of Yobe state,and Nigerian in general will continue to be with you” he assured.

Buni lauded the security agencies for the improved security in the state which has translated into increased economic activities.

The governor reiterated the support of his administration and the good people of the state to all security agencies in the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Buni has called on the people to be optimistic on the massive repentance of some members of Boko Haram in Borno state.

“We should all pray that the repentance is for real and is the beginning of the end of Insurgency in Nigeria” he prayed.