Buni mourns victims of NAF airstrike, calls for investigation

Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni, has commiserated with families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate Air strike on Buhari village in Yunusari local government area of the state.

In a statement signed by his director general press and media affairs Alhaji Mamman Mohammed said, although it could have been an accident or mistaken target, the government will join hands with the security agencies to unravel the root cause of the incident.

Governor Buni directed his Special Adviser on Security Affairs, to liaise with the Nigeria Airforce and the Multi-National Joint Task Force, to look into the unfortunate incident.

“Government will work closely with the security forces especially the Nigeria Air force to establish what actually happened.

“This is very important and necessary for us to guard against future occurance and to safeguard the lives of our people.”

Governor Buni also assured the preparedness of his administration to work with all security forces to ensure the safety of the state.

Meanwhile, the governor has directed government hospitals in Geidam and Damaturu to offer free medical services to those who sustained injuries from the air strike.

Similarly, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been directed to provide relief materials to cater for the immediate needs of the families of the deceased persons and other members of the community.