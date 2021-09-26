Buni pledges to connect Gulani LGA with national grid

To improve the social well being of the people, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has pledged to connect Gulani local government area with national grid.

Buni stated this Sunday in Bara the headquarters of the local government area shortly after commiserating with them over the death of the council chairman, Alhaji Ahmed Musa Gulani .

The governor said, Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), started electrifying the local government area few years back but due to the insurgent’s activities.

He revealed that recently he had discussion with the minister of power on way forward towards providing electricity to the local government.

He also directed the state Ministry of Works to embark on reconstruction of the damaged culverts on the road linking Buni -Gari-Likdir-Dutchi-Teteba and Gulani communities.

“Road is one of the major social amenities that provides security to the people, hence the need for providing it and ensuring its maintenance”, said Governor Buni.

In a similar vein, the governor inspected the ongoing construction of Buni- Gari International Primary School in Gujba local government area of the state.

“I want to direct at this point that the local government council to fully take charge of the structure, especially to accomplish the handing over process of the structure and the maintenance for sparing it,” said the governor.

The school which was constructed by African Development in collaboration with Yobe state government has 16 classrooms, administrative blocks guest house, toilets, play ground, computer room and inverter room among others.

