Buni pledges to strengthen public finance management in Yobe 

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state on Wednesday assured citizens of his willingness to strengthen public finance management in the state.

Buni made the assurance while clearing a one day high level advocacy for government, development partners and civil society organisations (CSOs) organised by the EU/PFM, M&E/Statistics project in conjunction with technical advisory team on development and finance.

The event took place at the banquet hall of the Government House in Damaturu.

In his speech, Governor Buni said the advocacy session has provided more knowledge, hope and confidence to achieve far-reaching policies that would continue to make Yobe state the pride of all and a model worthy of emulation by other states.

He stated that there was no doubt that the advocacy session has re-awakened their conscience and reminded the state of the enormity of the tasks ahead in strengthening and internalising their reform drives.

“The lessons contained will definitely enhance service delivery and improve the standard and condition of living of our citizenry.

“The theme of this advocacy, making policy to deliver results, is apt. And as the saying goes, every successful action begins with a good plan and those who fail to plan, plan to fail”, Buni said.

The governor assured that they would not relent in thier efforts to re-position the state, focus to translate thier policies and programmes into concrete reality.

Buni commended the European Union-Public Finance Management, Monitoring and Evaluation and Statistics Project, and the Technical Advisory Team on Development and Finance, for organising and spearheading this advocacy session.

“I’m sure that, the public officers and government functionaries will put to use the lessons learnt from your inspiring presentations to improve service delivery in the State,” the governor added.