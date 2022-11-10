Buni presents N163bn 2023 budget to Yobe assembly 

Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, has proposed a budget of N163,155,366,00 for 2023 and consequently presented the appropriation bill to the Yobe state House of Assembly.

Presenting the budget Tagged: “Budget of Continuity, Consolidation and Economic Transformation” to the House, Thursday in Damaturu, the governor said the fiscal estimate was designed to consolidate its past achievements in moving the state forward.

The 2023 budget is 0.49 per cent decrease compared to the 2022 budget. Recurrent expenditure is to gulp N87,800,717,000 representing 57%.

Governor Buni said, the sum of 75,354,649,00 representing 43% is earmarked for capital expenditure.

He added that the budget will dwell on completion of ongoing projects in pursuance of government’s post – insurgency recovery and speed socio – economic development programme.

He said government would sustain its efforts in road construction, revitalise education sector and the proposal for the completion of the remaining primary healthcare centres to meet the target of establishing one functional primary health care centre in each of the 178 electoral words in the state among others.