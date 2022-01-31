Buni receives APC reconciliation reports, predicts electoral victory in 2023



Yobe state Governor and National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mai Mala Buni has predicated the party’s envisaged electoral success in 2023 on the conduct of a successful national convention on February 26.

Speaking Monday when he received an interim report of the Sen. Abdullahi Adamu-led APC National Reconciliation Committee, Buni who was represented by a member of the CECPC and former Senate President, Ken Nnamani said the submission of the report is coming at a crucial period as the party approaches the National convention and the 2023 general elections.

“Therefore, the findings of the committee would contribute in no small measure to a successful convention and the general election.

“You have painstakingly visited states where we have challenges and addressed them squarely. The great achievements the party has recorded in reconciling the differences among our stakeholders in Gombe, Ogun, Kwara, and many other states have justified the confidence the party has in your individual and collective capacities. You have truly done us proud.

“I wish to assure you that the Caretaker Committee will carefully study the report and implement the same to improve the unity and strength of the party”, he stated.

Chairman of the nine-member APC National Reconciliation Committee, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, however requested for seven additional days to enable the committee attend to the various petitions before it.

“In all as of yesterday, we have received 47 petitions and you may wish to know that even this morning, there were people waiting for us to submit their petitions. We had promised Nigerians that we will do justice as humanly possible to everybody who is aggrieved through fair hearing and this is what we are doing.

“We had to come today to submit this interim because we are acting as boys scouts. A good scout obeys before complaints. So, we have been asked as of this morning to submit the report. We have submitted our interim report.

“Like we said when presenting the report, that there is still work to be done. Reconciliation is a work in progress. And we cannot pretend that we have taken care of every little thing that has come before us, but by the time the final report is ready, then we will be able to give you the actual report.

“As of today, we still have petitions coming in. People are still trooping in to come and see us and we cannot in all fairness stop them. Reconciliation is work in progress. Nobody will tell you that political conflicts that are based on ego in some cases, sometimes perception, none of us have control over that. Nobody has. So, we cannot stop them bringing their petitions but the first ones we get, we will do what we can to recommend to the party”, he stated.

Adamu added that by the time the committee finally submits its report, it will be the job of the CECPC to impose sanctions on any member who refuses reconciliation efforts.

Members of the Reconciliation Committee Otunba Moses Alake Adeyemo, Sen. George Akume, Mr Sullivan Chime, Alhaji Ali Saad Birnin Kudu and Hon. Yakubu Dogara. Others are Alhaji Suleiman Argungu, Dr. Mrs. Oluranti I. Adebule and Dr. Mrs Beta Edu.