Buni remains our national caretaker chair, APC South-west elders insist 

As the crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continues to generate reactions, a council of elders in the party from the South-west has declared that it would not recognise anyone as the national caretaker chairman of the party other than Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state.

The group under the aegis of APC Elders’ Council (South West) in a statement, Tuesday, categorically declared that Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state remains the Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party.

A former House of Representatives member from Oyo state, Hon. Lateef Ali, who signed the statement, also warned that any other person laying claim to Buni’s position was a usurper, who would be challenged in a court of law with the prospect of being disgraced.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Council (South-West) is compelled to make its intervention known to the world on the lingering issues in the party and categorically declare that His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State remains the chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC.

“Our assertion became imperative to forestall further confusion as to who the chairman of the CECPC is, which requires that we responsibly play our role as elders who must not allow things to go irretrievably bad before speaking out.

“The APC Elders’ Council is mindful of the news report that said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the removal of Buni…, which we consider speculative as there has been nothing to prove that President Buhari ordered such an illegal swap,” the statement said.