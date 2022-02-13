Buni: Silent water that runs deep

On February 26, the head of the ruling APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), former national secretary of the party and also the governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, will deliver the national convention to elect members of its National Working Committee.

Prior to the inauguration of the caretaker committee, the party was riddled with crises. With the understanding that the ruling party was edging towards the rock, President Muhammadu Buhari had to intervene not only to pull the party back from the brink but to reposition it, as a credible platform of popular political participation. The mantle to stabilise the party and steer it in the direction of inclusiveness and progress fell on Buni.

Before the CECPC was inaugurated, President Buhari lamented the crises bedeviling the party and said that “Confronted with these issues, it is obvious that the fortunes of the party currently in jeopardy, administration of our party is becoming impossible and there is consequently an urgent need for intervention to immediately arrest further drift for internal wrangling which may lead to total disintegration.”

The president further hinted that “what we see clearly emerging, is that we are beginning to self-destruct……. which means “is not just regrettable but gut wrenching?”

To bear the burden of cleaning the Augean stable of the party, the president reached out to former national secretary who held the party together, while it was in opposition. Steering a party in opposition and nudging it to landslide electoral victory is no mean feat, as it takes only a core party person, who is the best exemplar of the party core values and principles.

Governor Buni who is not given to vain tantrums and innuendoes was saddled with onerous responsibility to rebuild the party. In the past eighteen months, he has toiled quietly to bring the party to considerable stability, ready to hold its national convention.

Within the period of his leadership of the caretaker committee, he sought out deliberately to enhance the big tent of the party by attracting key figures of the opposition party which included three serving state governors, hosts of former governors, senators and members of the House of Representatives. In his typical manner of quietly engaging issues, the party membership including the political heavy weights he brought on board has reached 41 million.

To bring such fortune in terms of membership to a ruling party, especially the one presiding over the structural transformation of the economy, with the associated challenges is not a walk in the park. Buni, whose hallmark is to work quietly and come to the spot light only when the result is produced. Employing the skill of consultations and persuasion, Buni have demonstrated organisational competence ,solid political integrity and a considerable sense of accommodation and inclusion.

Having toiled along with other members of the caretaker committee to restore the party to a sound political health, Governor Buni is clearly set to give the party, a befitting national convention that would put the party on the proper pedestal for electoral victory.

Buni’s quiet but vigorous engagements have given the party a big boost ahead of its national convention.

All Progressive Congress (APC) is a child of wide consultations and consensus to provide a platform of pan-Nigerian nature. In reviving the fortunes of the party, Governor Buni has deployed its core principle of consultation and the consensus generated from such efforts is now set to culminate in a national convention that would put the party in readiness for the next general elections in 2023.

The caretaker committee would likely be taking a bow after the convention but the political skills of Governor Buni would always be needed to give scope to internal democracy and cohesiveness within the party.

Having restored the party to its organisational integrity and stabilize its internal vitality, APC would now recover its values of service to the Nigerian people and in this regards, Buni hs entrenched a formidable pillar of constitutional democracy as political parties are well known as one of the key drivers.

Party building is a continuous exercise of a work in progress, and especially for a mega party like the APC , the experience of governor Buni is a very important resource from which can draw inspirations while it navigates through the complex dynamics of party politics in Nigeria.

Onunaiju writes from Abuja.