Buni, stop the salary deduction in Yobe



The incredible performance of the Governor Mai Mala Buni administration in Yobe state’s education sector in the payment of WAEC and NECO examination fees for Yobe indigenes led to unprecedented success with 90% of the students having colourful results. In addition, government schools across the state are being renovated and some modernised to provide Yobe’s children with conducive learning environment while workers’ dues are being paid on time. This will, without an iota of doubt, motivate them to work proficiently to provide better education for the people.

Sadly, having declared a state of emergency on education in Yobe state, Governor Buni should not have come up with the improper decision of deducting 10 % from workers’ salaries. According to analysts, the policy of deducting workers’ salaries will demoralise the workers and frustrate the efforts to develop Yobe state’s education sector.

Considering the current bad economic situation and hardship being faced by Nigerians in general, workers’ salary are insufficient to enable them provide for their basic livelihoods. The Yobe state government has made an unsavoury decision which will adversely affect thousands of lives by increasing hardship.

However, during the presentation of the 2021 budget by the governor on the floor of the state house of assembly, about N28 billion was allocated for education reformation. So, how will the 10% salary cut help the state to improve the education sector? Does the state have lower sources of revenue or its battling to recover from its poor state?

The Yobe state government should look for other ways to maintain the education sector without tampering with the salary of workers. The governor must sit up and focus on matters of his state in order to devise ingenious ways of generating revenue just like other governors are doing in their states.

Kasim Isa Muhammad,Potiskum, Yobe state[email protected]

