Buni: Strides of a silent achiever

.



As Babajide Otitoju of TVC News rightly said in a program titled ‘Journalists Hangout’ that “my friends in PDP tell me that the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, is the most dangerous alive, you don’t see him talking, he hardly talks but he has switch intelligence and he’s winning their people to APC. How he is able to do it, I wish I could understand”, the veteran journalist said.

An Associate Professor at QUT Business School, Peter O’Connor, says quiet achievers are intelligent, introverted and industrious, but are regularly overshadowed in the workplace by their more socially confident colleagues. “Workplaces tend to notice and reward behaviour that is characteristic of extroverts,” And that is why I don’t care whether the Governor Buni is always staying in Abuja or in the capital city of Yobe state (Damaturu).

Astonishingly, apart from Babajide, there are many people who are always wondering how and when the Buni administration carried out some of the projects in Yobe state within just two years.

Let me stress the fact that one of the best qualities of a politician is honesty, God-fearing and loving. A faithful and effective politician is trustworthy and reliable. He must capture the essence of truth, display sincerity, candour and practice what he preaches. He makes decisions and accepts responsibility for his actions and his words.

The same is true in his dealing with his people. He makes promises and keeps those promises, somebody that people can rely on. Loving people with all his heart, might, mind, soul and striving to help them is a true mark of a responsible politician. And, of course, Hon. Mai Mala Buni is not lagging behind on these qualities.

I cannot deny the fact that Buni is a Silent Achiever as within just two years as Yobe state governor he has shown bravery and great commitment in achieving some of his goals.

The governor has so far completed/ongoing many capital projects. They include; modern markets, 53 primary healthcare centres, seven model primary schools, seven mega schools, 3000 metres transit park, 3,600 housing units, 10 township roads, seven rural access roads, 12 road projects (rehabilitation) four industries resuscitated, 200 midwives absorbed into PHCCs, five medical stores and 32 electricity projects, among others.

In terms of human relations, Buni is quite different and unique as he’s busy silencing critics and bringing developmental projects in the state as well as building the All Progressives Congress (APC) when he was appointed as Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Committee Chairman.

I salutes the silent achiever. May Allah continue to guide you to deliver.

Abdulmumin Kolo Gulani,Damaturu, Yobe state

Related

No tags for this post.