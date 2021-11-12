Buni swears in Khadi Babagana Mahdi as Yobe Grand Khadi

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state on Friday swore in Khadi Babangida Mahdi as the substantive Grand Khadi of the state.

Buni said, during the ceremony, that the appointment and confirmation of the Grand Khadi were done purely on merit, stressing that he has no doubt that Hon Khadi Babagana Mahdi would add value to the development of judiciary and efficient dispensation of justice in yobe state to justify the appointment.

While congratulating Khadi Mahdi, Governor Buni appealed to him to consider the position as “a trust by the government and people of the state that should be handled with dedication and determination to succeed with the fear of the Almighty Allah.”

“This administration is committed to upholding the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary to promote equity and justice,” he said.

He appealed to the judiciary to come up with an effective and efficient way of ensuring quick dispensation of cases for equity, justice and fair play.

“You should see your office as a challenge to build on the existing cordial working relationship between the judiciary and the executive arm of the government for the benefit of people of the state.”