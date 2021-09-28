Buni swears-in new council boss, board chairman, others

Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni has Monday swears-in Alhaji Dayyabu Ilu as the executive chairman of Gulani Local Government area following the vacuum created by the demise of Ahmed Musa Gulani.

Buni said the swearing of Ilu, the former Vice chairman was based on section 23 of Yobe state local government Law as amended.

He urged the new chairman to build on the successes recorded by the late chairman.

Similarly Governor Buni also sworn- in Alhaji Goje Modu Balube as the Chairman Yobe state Audit Service Board alongside five members comprising Yusuf Aji Amshi, Lawan Abba Wasili, Dr. Umar Majalam Ibrahim, Alhaji Mala Gana and Haruna Usman Kolere respectively.

The governor said, “All the Board members are men of hard work, dedication and proven integrity in their civil career before retirement and private endeavors. They have vast knowledge in public finance management which is one of the criteria used for their merited appointment. “

He enjoined them to work in harmony with one another and management staff in accordance with the rules and regulations setting up the board.