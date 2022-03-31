Buni the legendary conqueror

“Preparation for tomorrow is hardwork today.” – Bruce Lee

The proven legend, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, is one of the forefathers of All Progressives Congress (APC). I keenly followed the inceptional coupling of the party, its activities, successes and travails up to the appointment of Buni as national chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), an event that emerged from the dire need to save the party from sinking into sea of failure. His emergence rekindled the hopes of the party stalwarts.

It was obvious and glaringly undeniable that APC had a saviour in him, as we all know that he turned things around, swapped gloom with hope and inscribed his name in gold. In fact, none of the chairmen (either PDP or APC) in the history of Nigerian politics will ever compete with him when it comes to luring people to a party.

It is on record that the legendary conciliator influenced many influential politicians to join the party. It could be recalled that he convinced both former and serving governors, senators, House of Representatives and other ranking positions of mostly the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The ardent supporters of the APC will bear witness that the man has eschewed bitterness and manage to settle the great party (APC) from rampant internal crisis, as we have seen, that he almost turned Nigeria into a one party system despite the fact that many forces fought him underground.

The legendary Buni possesses almost all the qualities of a good politician as it is said that the best quality of a politician is honesty, God-fearing and loving. A faithful and effective politician is trustworthy and reliable. He must capture the essence of truth, display sincerity, candour and practice what he preaches. He makes decisions and accepts responsibility for his actions and inactions.

The same is true in his dealing with his people. He makes promises and keeps them. He is somebody that people may be relied upon. Loving people with all his heart, might, mind, soul and striving to help them as a true mark of responsible politician and, of course, the Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni is not lagging behind on these qualities.

And that is why I was not surprised as he was awarded the “National Politician of the Year 2021” by Blueprint Newspapers and other national dailies.

It is also obvious that Buni is someone that has unique expertise in conflict resolution. We cannot deny the fact that since his assumption of office as the Caretaker National Chairman of the APC, he managed crises and also silenced his critics.

I also believe that if he will be given an opportunity as a Nigerian leader, he will definitely provide swift solutions to the lingering Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, rampant kidnappings, ethno-religious crises and create employment opportunities, youth empowerment, tackle corruption and many more in the country as people of Yobe state witnessed since he became their governor.

As I always remain law abiding citizen and loyal member of the APC, I want to advise the leadership of the party to give Buni an automatic ticket for vice presidential slot of the party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections. And if we fail to do so, definitely posterity will judge us harshly for betraying Buni.

Abdulmumin Kolo Gulani,

Maiduguri, Borno state