Buni thumbs up Ahmed Kida on projects execution in Yobe

Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni, Wednesday, commended philanthropist, Engineer Ahmed Musa Kida, for constructing and furnishing a diagnostic, maternal and child health centre at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital, Damaturu Specialist Hospital as well as toilets at the State Polytechnic Geidam.

Represented by his Director General Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, Governor Buni said the support by Ahmed Kida would complement government’s efforts in meeting the needs of the people.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Yobe state, I sincerely appreciate your kind support in the health and education sectors.

“I wish to call on other well-spirited individuals to emulate this great philanthropist, Ahmed Musa Kida, to complement our efforts in providing infrastructure to the people because government alone cannot do it, especially with the huge destruction the state has suffered from the insurgency attacks,” Buni said.

Ahmed Musa Kida had said he was moved to support the government, knowing the limitation of resources at government’s disposal.

“As a friend and brother I acknowledge the commitment of His Excellency to move the state forward; he needs more support to archive his goal,” he said.

He commended the government and people of Yobe state for ecognizing and appreciating his contributions to the state.