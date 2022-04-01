Buni to empower 300,000 youths with start-up capital in Yobe

Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni has Thursday pledged to empower 300,000 youths with initial funding to set up their businesses as a way of eradicating poverty in the state.

Buni stated this at a grand reception organised in his honour by the people of the state to celebrate his return after he successfully completed his assignment of leading the ruling party for about two years.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at 27 August Stadium in Damaturu, Governor Buni also promised to procure and distribute tricycles to youths across the state all in an effort to make them self-reliant.

He said, “The current generation of young people represent the majority of the population in Yobe and they are a dominant force now and therefore, my administration will do everything humanly possible to make them not only productive but suitable for other competitive jobs.”

Recounting his experience as hairman, of APC CECPC, Governor Buni dedicated his achievements to the people of the state who stood by him in prayers and support throughout his stay.

Governor Buni also used the opportunity to call on politicians to be generous, saying stingy politicians have no place in his government.

Speaking earlier, the president of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, said Governor Buni has proved that president Muhammadu Buhari has made the right choice by ensuring that someone who would deliver APC at the time of crises.

“We are proud yobeans because you have done everything and anything expected of you, ” he said.