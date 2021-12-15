Buni urges FG to resuscitates Lake Chad, implement GGW, others

Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni Tuesday sought federal government support for the resuscitation of Lake Chad, implementation of Great Green Wall (GGW) and actualization of Mambila hydroelectric power projects in the North-east region.

Buni made the appeal Tuesday at the official opening ceremony of 6th North-east Governor’s Forum meeting that took place at government house Damaturu.

He stated that the initiative and commitment of the North-east states to such important meeting would underscore the governor’s collective commitment to free the North-east sub region from the clutches of insecurity, poverty and other emerging challenges of development in the aftermath of the over one decade of insurgency which has devastated many communities in the individual states.

“As the situation continues to improve, there is the need for each State to intensify its efforts in the recovery process and to evolve sustainable means of livelihood to our people for accelerated development.

“This meeting has therefore provided another golden opportunity for us to share ideas on laying a solid foundation for a brighter future for our States.There is no gainsaying the fact that we need to evolve practical and proactive measures to create a peaceful, stable, just and egalitarian society.

“We should strive to create the right atmosphere for equal opportunities to our citizenry regardless of political, tribal, religious, class or any other subjective factors with a view to avoiding recurrence of insurgency and other menaces,”Buni said.

Borno state Governor and chairman of NEGF prof Babagana Zulum said, “since the inauguration of the forum(NEGF),they had individually and collectively demonstrated their relentless determination by articulating of various ways and manners of meeting the challenges in most pragmatic and effective manner.

“I called on the Nigerian Army, paramilitary and others to ensure that they reach in to the enclave of the insurgency.

“And therefore we should do everything possible to ensure that the insurgency is brought to an end,” Zulum said.

Related

No tags for this post.